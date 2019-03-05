Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 4

Acela Ceja, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery. Bail: $1,140

Jonathan D. Haycook, 29, of Elko was arrested at 3600 Idaho St. for burglary; uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Kenneth E. Mendonca Jr., 34, of Yerington was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $542

Corey J. Moen, 26, of Carlin was arrested at 417 School St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. No bail

Tessa R. Patchett, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko Justice Court when a judge revoked her release on her own recognizance. Bail: $40,000

Sondra S. Patterson, 49, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed

Angelo Rodriguez, 37, of West Valley, Utah was placed under citizen’s arrest at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

Javier Rodriguez Pelaez, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed.

Jared P. Vogt, 40, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

