March 4
Acela Ceja, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery. Bail: $1,140
------
Jonathan D. Haycook, 29, of Elko was arrested at 3600 Idaho St. for burglary; uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
------
Kenneth E. Mendonca Jr., 34, of Yerington was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $542
------
Corey J. Moen, 26, of Carlin was arrested at 417 School St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. No bail
------
Tessa R. Patchett, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko Justice Court when a judge revoked her release on her own recognizance. Bail: $40,000
------
Sondra S. Patterson, 49, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed
------
Angelo Rodriguez, 37, of West Valley, Utah was placed under citizen’s arrest at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Javier Rodriguez Pelaez, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed.
------
Jared P. Vogt, 40, of South Jordan, Utah was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $970
