March 7
Casey D. Barnes, 39, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Breann B . Carlin, 25, of Plain City, Utah was arrested in West Wendover for four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance; possession of a hypodermic device; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a driver’s license; driving with a suspended driver’s license; unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone; and driver failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $22,480
Ryan M. Gallagher, 24, of Lamoille was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Serena R. Garner, 67, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000
Evette Montoya, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1600 Mountain City Highway for participating, loitering or working in a gaming area by a minor; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,280
Leslie M. Nichols, 35, of Carlin was arrested at Fifth and Hamilton streets for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $530
Travis J. Pine, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse for contempt of court. No bail
Jacob L. Steele, 53, of Wells was arrested at Roadway Towing on three counts of obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $60,000
