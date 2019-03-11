Try 3 months for $3
March 9

Cody J. Baker, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lower South Fork Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Garry L. Ragan, 33, of Wendover, Utah was arrested in West Wendover for fugitive felon from another state, and child restraint violation. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

