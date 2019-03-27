March 26
Jared J. Conklin, 42, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail
Alvin J. Gutierrez, 57, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for possessing, receiving, or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Joshua J. Nelson, 41, of Arcata, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $535
Jesse L. Peterson, 38, of Magna, Utah was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; speeding 11-15 mph over limit; and nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled. Bail: 20,455
Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 53, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for depositing a dead animal, dirt or rubbish on or near a public highway; and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,555
