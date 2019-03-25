March 23
Carol Dvorak, 54, of Elko was arrested at 9055 Second St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Aaron L. Finch-Bennett, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Fir streets in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Ray W. Firkins, 56, of Magna, Utah was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Jonathan A. Hurtado, 27, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Randy J. Martinez, 39, of Clinton, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and one count of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $2,530
David F. Munoz, 44, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for driving wrong way on a one-way road, failure to yield right of way from a private driveway, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,805
Sarina A. Shadduck, 28, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail $1,140
Alicia R. Syddall, 39, of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Lihau Uhatafe, 59, of Whittier, California was arrested in West Wendover for driving under the influence; nonresident driving when privilege has been suspended, canceled or revoked; headlamps not illuminated when required; and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bail: $1,620
