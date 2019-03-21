Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 20

Anthony P. Burnett, 51, of Carlin was arrested at 418 Hamilton St. in Carlin for using a credit or debit card or ID without consent; and obtaining or possession a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent. Bail: $10,000

Travess W. Cortez, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at 895 W. Silver St. on a bench warrant. Bail: $3,199.38

Joshua K. Kovall, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Ninth and Railroad streets for driving without a valid driver’s license. Bail: $195

George M. Lourenco Jr., 42, of Elko was arrested at 545 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,125

Tamara Robertson, 67, of Salem, Utah was arrested in West Wendover for driving under the influence, driver failure to obey traffic control device, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,370

Michael A. Roden, 42, of Carlin was arrested at 418 Hamilton St. in Carlin for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Jorge L. Ruiz, 43, of Elko was arrested at 5647 Kale Drive for trafficking a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $280,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Tags

