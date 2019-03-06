Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 5

Eric B. Forstrom, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a parole and probation hold. No bail

Emily R. Havard, 20, of Carona, California was arrested at 1301 Court St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,135

James A. Maes II, 37, of Elko was arrested on Sagecrest Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Sheree A. McCLintock, 31, of Elko was arrested at River and Third streets for driving under the influence; false statement to obstruct a public officer; driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI; failure to drive properly on a divided road; stopping, standing or parking vehicle on a highway; and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $3,995

Dori C. Medina, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive on a warrant. Bail: $30,000

Adam L. Miller, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a felony warrant for grand larceny and attempted grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

Wyatt J. Mowray, 23, of Elko was arrested at 513 Marino Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Riley M. Thorn, 18, of Elko was arrested at 1301 Court St. on a warrant for two counts of disturbing the peace, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,840

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

