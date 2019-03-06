March 5
Eric B. Forstrom, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Emily R. Havard, 20, of Carona, California was arrested at 1301 Court St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,135
------
James A. Maes II, 37, of Elko was arrested on Sagecrest Drive for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
------
Sheree A. McCLintock, 31, of Elko was arrested at River and Third streets for driving under the influence; false statement to obstruct a public officer; driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI; failure to drive properly on a divided road; stopping, standing or parking vehicle on a highway; and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $3,995
------
Dori C. Medina, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive on a warrant. Bail: $30,000
------
Adam L. Miller, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a felony warrant for grand larceny and attempted grand larceny. Bail: $10,000
------
Wyatt J. Mowray, 23, of Elko was arrested at 513 Marino Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Riley M. Thorn, 18, of Elko was arrested at 1301 Court St. on a warrant for two counts of disturbing the peace, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,840
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.