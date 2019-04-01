March 30
Dorothy A. Alca, 49, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for trafficking a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance by a Department of Corrections prisoner; and manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $$87,500
Kaleen P. Ballard, 28, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Michael P. Johnson, 28, of Carlin was arrested at the Peacock Bar in Carlin for trespassing and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,335
Daniel M. Lepel, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $1,255
John S. Tanian, 48, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, windshield or window tinting violation, improperly mounted headlamps, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. No bail
Dalton P. Watson, 20, of Elko was arrested at 303 Rolling Hills Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $1,495
