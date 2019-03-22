March 21
Jesse A. Brooks, 27, of Moab, Utah was arrested at Laguna Drive and Florence Way in West Wendover for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Sky D. Brown, 24, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Logan J. Butler, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,130
Christopher E. Dolan, 34, of Elko was arrested on Highway 40 East on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $900
Joseph Z. Medina-Velez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Travis R. Nichols, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $360
Jorge L. Ruiz, 42, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for trafficking a controlled substance 14-28 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $105,000
