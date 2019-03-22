Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 21

Jesse A. Brooks, 27, of Moab, Utah was arrested at Laguna Drive and Florence Way in West Wendover for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

------

Sky D. Brown, 24, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

------

Logan J. Butler, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,130

------

Christopher E. Dolan, 34, of Elko was arrested on Highway 40 East on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $900

------

Joseph Z. Medina-Velez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

Travis R. Nichols, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $360

------

Jorge L. Ruiz, 42, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for trafficking a controlled substance 14-28 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $105,000

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments