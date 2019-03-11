Try 3 months for $3
Elko police patch

March 10

Nicole A. Jenkins, 36, of Elko was arrested at 2317 Wildwood Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Lourdes Rodriguez, 20, of Elko was arrested at Juneau and Yukon streets for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355

------

Dayana Sandoval, 18, of Elko was arrested at Juneau and Yukon streets for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355

------

Kassandra M. Simpson, 26, of Aspen, Colorado was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail

------

Christopher P. Wilkins, 50, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $677.50

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments