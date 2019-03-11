March 10
Nicole A. Jenkins, 36, of Elko was arrested at 2317 Wildwood Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Lourdes Rodriguez, 20, of Elko was arrested at Juneau and Yukon streets for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
Dayana Sandoval, 18, of Elko was arrested at Juneau and Yukon streets for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
Kassandra M. Simpson, 26, of Aspen, Colorado was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail
Christopher P. Wilkins, 50, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $677.50
