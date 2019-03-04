Try 3 months for $3
March 2

Henry B. Duncan, 58, of Wells was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for failing to safely pass or overtake on left side, driving under the influence, and possessing invalid, fake or fraudulent driver’s license. Bail: $1,950

Hugo A. Espino Castanon, 24, of Elko was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,140

Elizabeth J. George, 38, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary. Bail: $40,000

Evette Montoya, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Brayan E. Perez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,140

David L. Rubenstein, 57, of Elko was arrested at 374 Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $475

Robert P. White, 61, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Manzanita Lane for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

