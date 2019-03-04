March 2
Henry B. Duncan, 58, of Wells was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for failing to safely pass or overtake on left side, driving under the influence, and possessing invalid, fake or fraudulent driver’s license. Bail: $1,950
------
Hugo A. Espino Castanon, 24, of Elko was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,140
------
Elizabeth J. George, 38, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary. Bail: $40,000
------
Evette Montoya, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Brayan E. Perez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,140
------
David L. Rubenstein, 57, of Elko was arrested at 374 Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $475
------
Robert P. White, 61, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Manzanita Lane for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.