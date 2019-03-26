Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 25

Robert J. Battle, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Bush streets in Carlin for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $1,755

Jonathan W. Brady, 28, of Elko was arrested at Sunrise Drive and Metzler Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Dakota L. Brock, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold. No bail

Steven W. Fire, 63, of Elko was arrested at Boyd Drive and Idaho Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Edward B. Fuson Jr., 30, of Cowspring, Arizona was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for battery and destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,280

Chance B. Heiner, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. No bail listed

Jesse M. Herbert, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for domestic battery. No bail listed

Blake Howerton, 34, of Elko was arrested under the Fifth Street Bridge for grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

Bobby R. Mizzell, 61, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000

Jody L. Sanford, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

