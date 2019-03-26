March 25
Robert J. Battle, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Bush streets in Carlin for second-offense driving under the influence and failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $1,755
Jonathan W. Brady, 28, of Elko was arrested at Sunrise Drive and Metzler Road for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Dakota L. Brock, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold. No bail
Steven W. Fire, 63, of Elko was arrested at Boyd Drive and Idaho Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Edward B. Fuson Jr., 30, of Cowspring, Arizona was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for battery and destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,280
Chance B. Heiner, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. No bail listed
Jesse M. Herbert, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for domestic battery. No bail listed
Blake Howerton, 34, of Elko was arrested under the Fifth Street Bridge for grand larceny. Bail: $10,000
Bobby R. Mizzell, 61, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000
Jody L. Sanford, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
