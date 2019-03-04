Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 1

Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

------

Sherman P. Clark, 34, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $9,040

------

Jared J. Conklin, 42, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. No bail

------

Louis A. Delionback, 33, of Sacramento was arrested in the Home Depot parking lot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $525

------

Francisco J. Rodriguez-Tolentino, 45, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. on two warrants. Bail: $1,315

------

Kaylee A. Sharlow, 52, of Elko was arrested at Flagstone and Opal drives for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

