March 1
Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Sherman P. Clark, 34, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $9,040
------
Jared J. Conklin, 42, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. No bail
------
Louis A. Delionback, 33, of Sacramento was arrested in the Home Depot parking lot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $525
------
Francisco J. Rodriguez-Tolentino, 45, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. on two warrants. Bail: $1,315
------
Kaylee A. Sharlow, 52, of Elko was arrested at Flagstone and Opal drives for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
