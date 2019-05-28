May 24
Jonathan W. Brady, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000
------
Christina N. Braithwaite, 35, of Reno was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,312
------
Virgil F. Gooch, 46, of Tuscarora was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence, license plates improperly displayed, and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $1,335
------
Marcus A. Tilley, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested at Khoury’s parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Matthew E. Doney, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at 5651 Munchkin Drive for indecent or obscene exposure in the presence of a minor, two counts of open or gross lewdness, and eight counts of indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $37,500
------
Darian M. Hoover, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, resisting a public officer, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $2,280
------
Talon S. Jones, 26, of Reno was arrested in Owyhee for contempt of court. Bail: $787.02
------
Champak Lal, 57, of Elko was arrested at 1500 Idaho St. on a warrant for sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, coercion with force or threat of force, and five counts of open or gross lewdness. Bail: $275,000
------
Juan C. Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Ricky L. Smith, 63, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $815
------
Chee W. Tam, 52, of Sacramento, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $290
------
Michael J. Tognarelli, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $855
------
Aglaeh Uriarte, 25, of Stockton, California was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
------
Katherine E. Zaval, 25, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and four count of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.