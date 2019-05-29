{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 28

Wes M. Luna, 35, of Elko was arrested on Eagle Drive on two BIA/tribal charges and for petit larceny and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,780

------

Tashena L. Mouse, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1989 Griswold Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Luther L. Tapia, 55, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

David J. Villegas, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1725 Buckskin Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments