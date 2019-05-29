May 28
Wes M. Luna, 35, of Elko was arrested on Eagle Drive on two BIA/tribal charges and for petit larceny and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,780
Tashena L. Mouse, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1989 Griswold Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Luther L. Tapia, 55, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
David J. Villegas, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1725 Buckskin Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000
