May 5
Saxon R. Atkins, 31, of Elko was arrested at Eagle Drive on a tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Davina Bahe, 32, was arrested at 1181 Idaho St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Jonathan W. Brady, 28, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, grand larceny of an auto, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools. Bail: $30,500
------
Edward E. Comer Jr., 51, of West Wendover was arrested at 579 Jamie Lane for domestic battery and violating a domestic violence restraining order. Bail: $8,000
------
Yadira V. Garcia, 27, of Elko was arrested at 442 idaho St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
------
Alejandro Ibarra, 22, was arrested in the 400 block of Idaho Street for disturbing the peace. Bail: $640
------
Alexis Jimeniz Rodriguez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Idaho streets for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold and preparing or using false ID for person under 21 years old. Bail: $970
------
Jerry S. Roberts Sr., 41, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Joel Rodriguez, 18, of West Wendover was arrested at Alpine and Plateau Way for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license, failure to use due care around pedestrian, and minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $2,075
------
Joe L. Venegas, 31, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown corridor for driving under the influence, driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle with property damage, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $2,635
