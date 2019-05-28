{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 25

Roberto Carlos, 23, was arrested at 2758 Indiana Ave. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

------

Angela M. Cota, 43, of Reno was arrested at Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000

------

Ira K. Davis, 25, of Reno was arrested at 1672 Butte Ave. in West Wendover on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

------

Ryan M. Gallagher, 24, of Lamoille was arrested at Cowboys Bar for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. No bail

------

Mayelin C. Gonzalez, 29, of Pacoima, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $250,000

------

Michael R. Hines, 36, of Elko was arrested at the homeless camp on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,355

------

Rhiannon N. Junker, 30, of Elko was arrested at Southside Park for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and false statement to obstruct a public officer. No bail

------

Colton R. Sperry, 28, of Elko was arrested at Southside Park for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

