May 25
Roberto Carlos, 23, was arrested at 2758 Indiana Ave. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
------
Angela M. Cota, 43, of Reno was arrested at Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
------
Ira K. Davis, 25, of Reno was arrested at 1672 Butte Ave. in West Wendover on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
------
Ryan M. Gallagher, 24, of Lamoille was arrested at Cowboys Bar for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. No bail
------
Mayelin C. Gonzalez, 29, of Pacoima, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $250,000
------
Michael R. Hines, 36, of Elko was arrested at the homeless camp on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,355
------
Rhiannon N. Junker, 30, of Elko was arrested at Southside Park for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and false statement to obstruct a public officer. No bail
------
Colton R. Sperry, 28, of Elko was arrested at Southside Park for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.