Police

May 29

Kimberly D. Carl, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Boyd Drive and Idaho Street for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

------

Jerardo Orozco, 28, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for resisting a public officer; false statement to obstruct a public officer; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $8,420

------

Rosita P. Patino, 21, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for resisting a public officer; false statement to obstruct a public officer; felony possession of a controlled substance; possession of a hypodermic device; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes; battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm; and selling a controlled substance. Bail: $54,560

------

Jory M. Rhoden, 34, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Patrick K. Ryan, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested for battery by strangulation. Bail: $10,000

------

Amie Shafer-Mueller, 27, of Colfax, California was arrested at the Ryndon Store for fugitive felon from another state and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail

------

Kevin A. Sneed, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Veterinary Clinic on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

------

Ferron K. Valdez, 40, of West Wendover was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Juan J. Zuniga de la Riva, 28, of Elko was arrested at North Fifth and Copper streets for promotion of a sexual performance by a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor or person with mental illness. Bail: $252,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

