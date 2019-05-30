May 29
Kimberly D. Carl, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Boyd Drive and Idaho Street for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
Jerardo Orozco, 28, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for resisting a public officer; false statement to obstruct a public officer; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $8,420
Rosita P. Patino, 21, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for resisting a public officer; false statement to obstruct a public officer; felony possession of a controlled substance; possession of a hypodermic device; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes; battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm; and selling a controlled substance. Bail: $54,560
Jory M. Rhoden, 34, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Patrick K. Ryan, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested for battery by strangulation. Bail: $10,000
Amie Shafer-Mueller, 27, of Colfax, California was arrested at the Ryndon Store for fugitive felon from another state and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail
Kevin A. Sneed, 26, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Veterinary Clinic on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
Ferron K. Valdez, 40, of West Wendover was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Juan J. Zuniga de la Riva, 28, of Elko was arrested at North Fifth and Copper streets for promotion of a sexual performance by a minor, and unlawful contact with a minor or person with mental illness. Bail: $252,500
