May 3

Michael L. Garcia, 40, of Twin Falls, Idaho was arrested at the Wells Substation for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Roberta M. Ledbetter, 55, of West Wendover was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for theft. Bail: $1,140

Robert W. Martinez, 45, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 132 Third St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Delaney L. Petersen, 30, of Melba, Idaho was arrested in Wells on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

