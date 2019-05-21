May 20
Curtis W. Decker, 34, of Owyhee was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Chris Mose, 37, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Kira L. Negrete, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold. No bail
------
Christopher Teeter, 34, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for battery. No bail
------
Anthony L. Webb, 36, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail
------
Jay D. Yergensen, 50, of Twin Falls was arrested at Elko County Jail for gross misdemeanor killing of a big game animal. No bail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.