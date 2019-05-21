{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 20

Curtis W. Decker, 34, of Owyhee was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

------

Chris Mose, 37, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

Kira L. Negrete, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold. No bail

------

Christopher Teeter, 34, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for battery. No bail

------

Anthony L. Webb, 36, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail

------

Jay D. Yergensen, 50, of Twin Falls was arrested at Elko County Jail for gross misdemeanor killing of a big game animal. No bail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments