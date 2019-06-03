{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 31

Marice L. Dougherty, 44, of Elko was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for driving under the influence, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driver disobeying a peace officer, and reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property. Bail: $4,920

Wyatt C. Ermisch, 28, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195

Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at FISH on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Philip Michael T. Garvey, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petty larceny. Bail: $1,140

Peter D. Lee, 61, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill parking lot for tail lamp violation, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,370

Leslie D. Ratzlaff, 44, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 791 10th St. in Carlin for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $640

Carol R. Tyler, 52, of Elko was arrested at 2044 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

