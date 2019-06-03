May 31
Marice L. Dougherty, 44, of Elko was arrested at 449 Railroad St. for driving under the influence, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driver disobeying a peace officer, and reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property. Bail: $4,920
------
Wyatt C. Ermisch, 28, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Marty M. Gallegos, 30, of Elko was arrested at FISH on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
------
Philip Michael T. Garvey, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for petty larceny. Bail: $1,140
------
Peter D. Lee, 61, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Peppermill parking lot for tail lamp violation, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,370
------
Leslie D. Ratzlaff, 44, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 791 10th St. in Carlin for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $640
------
Carol R. Tyler, 52, of Elko was arrested at 2044 Mountain City Highway for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.