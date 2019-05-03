{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 2

Leon D. Cowan-Ewell, 28, of San Jose, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $330

Jamie L. Hewitt, 22, was arrested at Elko County Jail for liquor licensee or employee intoxicated while performing. No bail listed

Eric S. Little, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 12th and Silver streets for manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon; and open container of alcohol in vehicle. No bail listed

Rigoberto Salazar Jr., 42, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

