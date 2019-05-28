{{featured_button_text}}
May 23

Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $890

Crystel M. Kendall, 31, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Fourth Street for destroying the property of another, and two counts of trespassing. Bail: $1,530

Kevin E. Lembcke, 61, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail

Mathew D. Moore, 24, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office on a parole and probation hold. No bail

Noah G. Potts, 42, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby for coercion and disturbing the peace. No bail

Jaymz T. Quintana, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500

Rodney D. Reed III, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Sinclair station on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,820

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

