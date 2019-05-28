May 23
Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $890
------
Crystel M. Kendall, 31, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Fourth Street for destroying the property of another, and two counts of trespassing. Bail: $1,530
------
Kevin E. Lembcke, 61, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Mathew D. Moore, 24, of Elko was arrested at the parole and probation office on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Noah G. Potts, 42, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby for coercion and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Jaymz T. Quintana, 24, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500
------
Rodney D. Reed III, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Sinclair station on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,820
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.