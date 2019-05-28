May 26
Luis R. Chavez-Oaxaca, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested in the Rainbow casino parking lot for driving under the influence; open container of alcohol in vehicle; battery on a protected person; selling, furnishing or assisting a minor in obtaining an alcoholic beverage; driving without a driver’s license; nonsurrender or suspended, revoked or cancelled registration card or license; and resisting a public officer. Bail: $14,342
------
Drake R. Kennedy, 19, of Elko was arrested at Budget Inn for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold. Bail: $355
------
Walter Maldonado Morales, 26, of Gunnison, Utah was arrested at the Chevron station in West Wendover for battery. Bail: $740
------
Joel C. Nalley, 36, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 111 W. School St. in Carlin for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Brian A. Penola, 35, of Mountain City was arrested at Albertson’s for burglary and petit larceny. Bail: $21,140
------
Willeen J. Smith, 50, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 10th and Poplar in Carlin for driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495
------
Loren H. Sneed, 57, of Elko was arrested at 1467 Chokecherry St. on four BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $2,000
------
Justin L. Zeek, 28, of Crescent Valley was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,670
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.