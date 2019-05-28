{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

May 26

Luis R. Chavez-Oaxaca, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested in the Rainbow casino parking lot for driving under the influence; open container of alcohol in vehicle; battery on a protected person; selling, furnishing or assisting a minor in obtaining an alcoholic beverage; driving without a driver’s license; nonsurrender or suspended, revoked or cancelled registration card or license; and resisting a public officer. Bail: $14,342

Drake R. Kennedy, 19, of Elko was arrested at Budget Inn for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold. Bail: $355

Walter Maldonado Morales, 26, of Gunnison, Utah was arrested at the Chevron station in West Wendover for battery. Bail: $740

Joel C. Nalley, 36, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 111 W. School St. in Carlin for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Brian A. Penola, 35, of Mountain City was arrested at Albertson’s for burglary and petit larceny. Bail: $21,140

Willeen J. Smith, 50, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 10th and Poplar in Carlin for driving with a suspended license, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,495

Loren H. Sneed, 57, of Elko was arrested at 1467 Chokecherry St. on four BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $2,000

Justin L. Zeek, 28, of Crescent Valley was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,670

