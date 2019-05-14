{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 13

Roman M. Cervantes, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for sexual assault and two counts of open or gross lewdness. Bail: $160,000

Curtis W. Decker, 34, of Owyhee was arrested on North Fifth Street on a warrant for two counts failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,040

Vance T. Gurley, 54, of Deeth was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for headlamps not illuminated when required, driving without a driver’s license, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,810

Patricia L. Jones, 50, of Carlin was arrested in Elko District Court on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail

Gloria Keys, 41, of Wells was arrested at the DM Ranch for violating a stalking/harassment temporary restraining order. Bail: $3,140

Richard A. Lotshaw, 73, of Montello was arrested in West Wendover for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI; ulawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone; and no seat belt. Bail: $1,330

Kelly R. Rowland, 30, of Thermopolis, Wyoming was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail $3,835

David J. Tuttle Jr., 26, of Bordentown, New Jersey was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

