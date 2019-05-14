May 13
Roman M. Cervantes, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for sexual assault and two counts of open or gross lewdness. Bail: $160,000
Curtis W. Decker, 34, of Owyhee was arrested on North Fifth Street on a warrant for two counts failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,040
Vance T. Gurley, 54, of Deeth was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for headlamps not illuminated when required, driving without a driver’s license, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,810
Patricia L. Jones, 50, of Carlin was arrested in Elko District Court on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail
Gloria Keys, 41, of Wells was arrested at the DM Ranch for violating a stalking/harassment temporary restraining order. Bail: $3,140
Richard A. Lotshaw, 73, of Montello was arrested in West Wendover for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI; ulawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone; and no seat belt. Bail: $1,330
Kelly R. Rowland, 30, of Thermopolis, Wyoming was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail $3,835
David J. Tuttle Jr., 26, of Bordentown, New Jersey was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
