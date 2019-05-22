May 21
Marcus Blackhawk, 33, of Owyhee was arrested on Indian View Heights Road on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
Luis F. Castollo, 21, of Maywood, California was arrested on a felony warrant for selling a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $39,655
Brandon L. Councilman, 22, of Boise was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a criminal justice detainer and for speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $800
Alfredo G. Puentes, 51, of Long Beach, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail
Anthony R. Rogers, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2020 Hamilton Creek Trail on a bench warrant. No bail
