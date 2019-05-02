May 1
David B. Avera, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at 646 Spring Valley Parkway on a warrant for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,495
------
Matthew M. Kennah, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 861 Parkridge Parkway on a felony warrant for kidnapping, first degree enhanced with a deadly weapon; robbery, enhanced with a deadly weapon; and two counts of coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $340,000
------
Jeremy M. Luther, 26, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Sandy C. Manning, 42, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Joseph A. Millican, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change use of signal. Bail: $1,255
------
Cole D. Schick, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Brennon R. Sirotek, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 1522 Clover Hills Drive for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $8,140
