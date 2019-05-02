{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 1

David B. Avera, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested at 646 Spring Valley Parkway on a warrant for domestic battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,495

------

Matthew M. Kennah, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 861 Parkridge Parkway on a felony warrant for kidnapping, first degree enhanced with a deadly weapon; robbery, enhanced with a deadly weapon; and two counts of coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $340,000

------

Jeremy M. Luther, 26, of Elko was arrested at 3920 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Sandy C. Manning, 42, of Owyhee County, Idaho was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

------

Joseph A. Millican, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change use of signal. Bail: $1,255

------

Cole D. Schick, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Brennon R. Sirotek, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 1522 Clover Hills Drive for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $8,140

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments