May 14
Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at Second and Silver streets for impersonating a public officer. Bail: $2,500
Wyatt J. Mowray, 23, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property. Bail: $6,780
Robert B. Powers, 22, of Acton, Massachusetts was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,282
Carroll T. Sparks, 51, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 in Elko for driving under the influence, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, careless driving, and driving in a restricted access area. Bail: $2,420
Heather M. Sprague, 39, of Sacramento, California was arrested at Joe’s Market for trespassing. Bail: $195
Jeffrey E. Stewart, 52, of Elko was arrested at 6444 Taft Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Jace C. Thompson, 29, of Elko was arrested at 276 Fourth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.