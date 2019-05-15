{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 14

Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at Second and Silver streets for impersonating a public officer. Bail: $2,500

  

Wyatt J. Mowray, 23, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property. Bail: $6,780

  

Robert B. Powers, 22, of Acton, Massachusetts was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,282

  

Carroll T. Sparks, 51, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 in Elko for driving under the influence, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, careless driving, and driving in a restricted access area. Bail: $2,420

  

Heather M. Sprague, 39, of Sacramento, California was arrested at Joe’s Market for trespassing. Bail: $195

  

Jeffrey E. Stewart, 52, of Elko was arrested at 6444 Taft Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

  

Jace C. Thompson, 29, of Elko was arrested at 276 Fourth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments