May 11

Marie A. Cichy, 58, of Roseburg, Oregon was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for exploiting an old or vulnerable person and neglecting an old or vulnerable person. Bail: $110,000

Harvey J. Hoots, 40, of Battle Mountain was arrested at Fourth and Main streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Victor D. Jackson, 26, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $300

Jarrid J. Johnnie, 20, of Fallon was arrested at Lyon County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Sequoia T. Johnny, 35, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Sheree A. McClintock, 32, of Reno was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,240

Arturo Ruiz Jr., 19, of Elko was arrested at 251 W. River St. for driving under the influence and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold. Bail: $1,495

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

