May 17
Kelvin M. Mimms, 36, of Wells was arrested at Love’s Travel Stop on a warrant for violating a stalking/harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $2,500
------
Sione I. Hafoka, 23, of Redwood City, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21 mph or more over limit, and nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked. Bail: $750
------
Sharlene R. Hicks, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 400 Brent Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Felipa J. Kelley, 35, of Elko was arrested at 510 ½ Front St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Brian A. Penola, 35, of Mountain City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
------
Joice K. Romaine, 26, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
------
Joseph E. Wiggins, 43, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested at Hacienda Ranch Road for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255
