Police

May 17

Kelvin M. Mimms, 36, of Wells was arrested at Love’s Travel Stop on a warrant for violating a stalking/harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $2,500

Sione I. Hafoka, 23, of Redwood City, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 21 mph or more over limit, and nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked. Bail: $750

Sharlene R. Hicks, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 400 Brent Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Felipa J. Kelley, 35, of Elko was arrested at 510 ½ Front St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Brian A. Penola, 35, of Mountain City was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Joice K. Romaine, 26, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000

Joseph E. Wiggins, 43, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested at Hacienda Ranch Road for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

