May 27
Laura G. Bennett, 55, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $809
Leonard K. Carter, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,235
Mayelin C. Gonzalez, 29, of Pacoima, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Samantha J. Macias, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and Water streets for two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,780
Melanie Mute, 42, of West Valley, Utah was arrested in the McDonald’s parking lot in West Wendover for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Aldric L. Shirley, 26, of Elko was arrested at Third and Douglas streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Randall Souknary, 24, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Montego Bay casino for forgery, obtaining money by false pretenses, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $30,000
Daniel A. Souliere, 38, of Elko was arrested at Fast Glass for driving without a driver’s license and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $550
Harold L. Turner, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for escape by a non-felony prisoner, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold. No bail
