May 6
Bryan G. James, 40, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,486.48
------
Jill L. Jensen, 56, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for petit larceny. No bail
------
Jeffrey L. Jerome, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Anthony J. Martinez, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1755 Idaho St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,940
------
Joshua I. Quesada, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of battery and one count of disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Peter A. Quesada, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery and two counts of disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Juan Ramirez-Ochoa, 50, of Elko was arrested at Last Chance Road for speeding 1-10 mph over limit; driving without a driver’s license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,345
------
Alfonso D. Rivera, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for disturbing the peace and battery. No bail
------
Jared L. Sharp, 42, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for trespassing. Bail: $355
------
Steven L. Terry, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. No bail
------
Marco A. Ulloa, 51, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Kristy K. Utley, 52, of Carlin was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
------
Dylan D. Valdez, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
