Police

May 9

Ralph A. Hildenbrand, 70, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,335

Harold L. Larson Jr., 45, of Ryndon was arrested on Argent Avenue for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Jacquline A. Le, 31, of Beaverton, Oregon was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. No bail

Brett L. Loyd, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested on Clarkson Drive on a warrant for embezzlement. Bail: $20,000

Harley D. Rough, 25, of Carson City was arrested at Westwood Drive and West Sage Street on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Monique R. Valdez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Westwood Drive and West Sage Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold. No bail

Cody D. Twitchell, 26, of Elko was arrested at Stitzel Road and Lamoille Highway on a bench warrant. Bail: $505

Cory T. Young, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for unlawful discharge of firearm and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

