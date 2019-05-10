May 9
Ralph A. Hildenbrand, 70, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,335
Harold L. Larson Jr., 45, of Ryndon was arrested on Argent Avenue for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Jacquline A. Le, 31, of Beaverton, Oregon was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. No bail
Brett L. Loyd, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested on Clarkson Drive on a warrant for embezzlement. Bail: $20,000
Harley D. Rough, 25, of Carson City was arrested at Westwood Drive and West Sage Street on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Monique R. Valdez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Westwood Drive and West Sage Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Cody D. Twitchell, 26, of Elko was arrested at Stitzel Road and Lamoille Highway on a bench warrant. Bail: $505
Cory T. Young, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for unlawful discharge of firearm and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail
