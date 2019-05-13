May 12
Kasey L. Crawford, 43, of Jesup, Georgia was arrested at 1276 Idaho St. for trespassing and destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,340
------
Cory S. Gandolfo, 28, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $955
------
Jesse R. Garcia, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested in the 200 block of Wendover Boulevard for trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,480
------
Ira Kelly, 47, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Battle Mountain on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Aaron D. Lester, 25, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,755
------
Ashley N. McKinney, 22, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,545
------
Samantha L. Neaman, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for criminal contempt. No bail
------
Cindy A. Robles, 33, of Elko was arrested at 131 Copper St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Rick M. Robles, 46, of Elko was arrested at High Desert Hotel for second-offense domestic battery, resisting a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,920
------
Jonathan C. Smart, 26, of Elko was arrested at Roy’s Market for urinating in public. Bail: $355
------
Stanett N. Thompson, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested in the 200 block of Wendover Boulevard for felony possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,480
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.