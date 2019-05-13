{{featured_button_text}}
May 12

Kasey L. Crawford, 43, of Jesup, Georgia was arrested at 1276 Idaho St. for trespassing and destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,340

Cory S. Gandolfo, 28, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $955

Jesse R. Garcia, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested in the 200 block of Wendover Boulevard for trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,480

Ira Kelly, 47, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Battle Mountain on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

Aaron D. Lester, 25, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,755

Ashley N. McKinney, 22, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,545

Samantha L. Neaman, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Pilot Travel Center for criminal contempt. No bail

Cindy A. Robles, 33, of Elko was arrested at 131 Copper St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Rick M. Robles, 46, of Elko was arrested at High Desert Hotel for second-offense domestic battery, resisting a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,920

Jonathan C. Smart, 26, of Elko was arrested at Roy’s Market for urinating in public. Bail: $355

Stanett N. Thompson, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested in the 200 block of Wendover Boulevard for felony possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $21,480

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

