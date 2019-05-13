May 10
Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1730 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195
Bryant W. Donahue, 31, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence; failure to maintain lane or improper lane change; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; destroying or concealing evidence; and felony possession of a controlled substance. No bail
Amya Moore, 20, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of the downtown corridor for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
Corey A. Pavlinek, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,610
Yordani Ramirez-Delossantos, 25, of Salt Lake City was arrested in West Wendover for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,290
Anamaria Robles, 18, of Elko was arrested in the 500 block of the downtown corridor for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold. Bail: $355
Wade L. Smith, 37, of Owyhee was arrested in Owyhee for failure to drive on right half of road, reckless driving, careless driving, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, driving with a suspended driver’s license, driving without a driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and failure to wear seatbelt. Bail: $1,233
Stephen R. Street, 25, of Monument Valley was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle., and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,610
Neil L. Williams, 43, of Wells was arrested at Mountain View Motel for two counts of fugitive felon from another state. No bail
