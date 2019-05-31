May 30
Jaime Alonzo, 39, of Visalia, California was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $6,000
Joseph K. Bates, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1801 Winchester Drive for contempt of court, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,400
Eduardo M. Quesada, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail
Norman D. Wasson, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Churchill County Jail on a warrant for grand larceny of an automobile and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,000
Jolein White, 58, of Elko was arrested at 1901 Winchester Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
