{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 30

Jaime Alonzo, 39, of Visalia, California was arrested on a felony warrant for two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $6,000

------

Joseph K. Bates, 31, of Elko was arrested at 1801 Winchester Drive for contempt of court, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,400

------

Eduardo M. Quesada, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail

------

Norman D. Wasson, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Churchill County Jail on a warrant for grand larceny of an automobile and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,000

------

Jolein White, 58, of Elko was arrested at 1901 Winchester Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments