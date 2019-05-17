May 16
Gerald W. Bates, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested on a felony warrant for sexual assault against a child younger than 16. Bail: $500,000
Michael T. Boharsik, 29, of Sun Valley was arrested at the Douglas County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $40,000
Maelynn M. Esparza, 24, of West Wendover was arrested in Wendover for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Ira M. Grywusiewicz, 23, of Hagerman, Idaho was arrested at the Duck Valley Indian Reservation on a warrant for two counts of contempt of court. Bail: $500
Chi C. Hwang, 45, of Salt Lake City was arrested on a warrant for two counts of destroying the property of another. Bail: $10,000
Bryon H. Littlefair, 49, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for obtaining money, property or labor under false pretense. Bail: $20,000
Randy A. McGee, 38, of Elko was arrested at the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services office in Elko for attempted murder and domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $120,000
Joice K. Romaine, 26, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Fourth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, driving without a driver’s license, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Gage L. Withers, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,245
