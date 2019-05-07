May 4
Catherine E. Burton, 27, of Elko was arrested at Sinclair West on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $340
Melissa D. Figiel, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Pickering Avenue on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,795
Michael R. Laduke, 61, of Elko was arrested at US Bank on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
Justin E. Vernon, 27, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
Joseph G. Yount, 32, of Montello was arrested at Pilot Valley Road for assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, domestic battery and battery. Bail: $25,420
