Elko police badge

May 4

Catherine E. Burton, 27, of Elko was arrested at Sinclair West on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $340

Melissa D. Figiel, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Pickering Avenue on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,795

Michael R. Laduke, 61, of Elko was arrested at US Bank on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695

Justin E. Vernon, 27, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Idaho streets for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Joseph G. Yount, 32, of Montello was arrested at Pilot Valley Road for assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, domestic battery and battery. Bail: $25,420

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

