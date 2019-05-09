{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 8

Adan E. Barajas, 22, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

William D. Bone, 50, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

Jaime Garcia-Hernandez, 24, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Ronald E. Marshall Jr., 39, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $680

Brandi L. McNamara, 29, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, no seatbelt, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $745

Dillon R. Papach, 29, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,205

Tiffany L. Ramirez, 33, of Elko was arrested at 276 S. Fourth St. on a warrant for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Ronald E. Rutherford, 54, of Tenino, Washington was arrested at 6333 Jacinto Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $375

Rick L. Sandman, 72, was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $1,220

Tonya A. Smith, 46, of Washington, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for trespassing. Bail: $355

Johnny D. Sotelo, 30, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Kenton B. Withers, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Gold Dust West for felony possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

