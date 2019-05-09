May 8
Adan E. Barajas, 22, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
William D. Bone, 50, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605
Jaime Garcia-Hernandez, 24, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
Ronald E. Marshall Jr., 39, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $680
Brandi L. McNamara, 29, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, no seatbelt, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $745
Dillon R. Papach, 29, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,205
Tiffany L. Ramirez, 33, of Elko was arrested at 276 S. Fourth St. on a warrant for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Ronald E. Rutherford, 54, of Tenino, Washington was arrested at 6333 Jacinto Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $375
Rick L. Sandman, 72, was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $1,220
Tonya A. Smith, 46, of Washington, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for trespassing. Bail: $355
Johnny D. Sotelo, 30, of Elko was arrested at 536 Morse Lane for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
Kenton B. Withers, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Gold Dust West for felony possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
