May 7
Mumbi Clark, 52, of Elko was arrested at Maverik for battery. Bail: $1,140
------
Brody A. Donohue, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,295
------
Jasalee R. Gott, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Western Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Pedro Hurtado-Barajas, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Jordan A. Rose, 22, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for carrying a concealed knife weapon without a permit. Bail: $2,500
------
Jim N. Ross, 55, of Redding, California was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,390
