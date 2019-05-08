{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 7

Mumbi Clark, 52, of Elko was arrested at Maverik for battery. Bail: $1,140

Brody A. Donohue, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,295

Jasalee R. Gott, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Western Inn on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Pedro Hurtado-Barajas, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion for trespassing. Bail: $195

Jordan A. Rose, 22, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for carrying a concealed knife weapon without a permit. Bail: $2,500

Jim N. Ross, 55, of Redding, California was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,390

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

