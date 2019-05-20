{{featured_button_text}}
May 19

Trina L. Guizar Mendoza, 34, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West on a warrant for two counts of contempt of court. Bail: $1,331.22

Victor R. Santellanes, 30, of El Paso, Texas was arrested at the Cabo Bar for trespassing. Bail: $195

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

