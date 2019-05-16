{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 15

William J. Armstrong, 42, was arrested at Fifth and Ash streets for first degree arson. Bail: $50,000

------

James A. Fruitts III, 27, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Lander County on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $980

------

Jacob H. Johnson, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on two counts of domestic battery .Bail: $6,280

------

Nicholas B. Palmer, 21, of Montello was arrested at 610 Fourth St. on a parole and probation hold. No bail

------

Gage L. Withers, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 611 Hayland Drive for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,110

