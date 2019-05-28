{{featured_button_text}}
Police

May 22

Isaac J. Galindo, 29, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Fourth Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Heriberto R. Gonzalez-Martinez, 24, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Fourth Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer, and pedestrian or animal rider along highway. Bail: $1,255

Janelle C. James, 37, of Elko was arrested at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard on a parole and probation hold. No bail

Christopher R. Ostrup, 35, of Elko was arrested at 500 Dry Creek Trail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,828

Ashley A. Rose, 40, of Winnemucca was arrested in Winnemucca on a parole and probation hold. No bail

Maria D. Salazar, 43, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $685

Lindsey N. Simmons, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Ciano V. Sweat, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Spring Creek Sinclair on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, burglary and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,695

Harold L. Turner, 27, of Elko was arrested n the alley at 442 Idaho Street for battery, destroying the property of another, and two counts of trespassing. Bail: $2,865

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

