May 22
Isaac J. Galindo, 29, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Fourth Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Heriberto R. Gonzalez-Martinez, 24, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Fourth Street for false statement to obstruct a public officer, and pedestrian or animal rider along highway. Bail: $1,255
------
Janelle C. James, 37, of Elko was arrested at Silver Street and Errecart Boulevard on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Christopher R. Ostrup, 35, of Elko was arrested at 500 Dry Creek Trail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,828
------
Ashley A. Rose, 40, of Winnemucca was arrested in Winnemucca on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Maria D. Salazar, 43, of Elko was arrested in the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $685
------
Lindsey N. Simmons, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Ciano V. Sweat, 32, of Elko was arrested at the Spring Creek Sinclair on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, burglary and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,695
------
Harold L. Turner, 27, of Elko was arrested n the alley at 442 Idaho Street for battery, destroying the property of another, and two counts of trespassing. Bail: $2,865
