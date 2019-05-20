May 18
Aljay E. Crutcher, 29, of Owyhee County was arrested at the Owyhee Jail on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $1,430
------
Luis M. Gonzalez-Orozco, 26, of Reno was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit and driving with a suspended license. Bail: $835
------
Peter A. Quesada, 23, of Elko was arrested at Ninth Street and Park Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Margo M. Zander, 26, of Wells was arrested at Sixth and Starr streets for speeding 1-10 mph over limit and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255
