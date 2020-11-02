Police Log: Nov 1, 2020

Nov. 1

Lindsey N. Bartorelli, 35, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Joshua Lacome, 42, of Brooklyn, New York was arrested at 910 Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,305

--

John S. Lindsey, 57, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Melissa D. Marchand, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Empower Fitness for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Amber L. Stecher, 33, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Spring Creek Parkway for failure to drive on right half of road, failure to dim headlamps, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450

--

Kara A. Taylor, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for three counts of forgery, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,750

--