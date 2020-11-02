Police Log: Nov 1, 2020

Nov. 1
Lindsey N. Bartorelli, 35, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
Joshua Lacome, 42, of Brooklyn, New York was arrested at 910 Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,305
--
John S. Lindsey, 57, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Melissa D. Marchand, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Empower Fitness for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
--
Amber L. Stecher, 33, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Spring Creek Parkway for failure to drive on right half of road, failure to dim headlamps, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450
--
Kara A. Taylor, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for three counts of forgery, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,750
--
Justin J. Underwood, 41, of Carlin was arrested at Third and Railroad streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $200
--
Alonzo R. Vazquez, 20, of Vale, Oregon was arrested on Frontage Road 54 for failure to drive on right half of road and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255
--
Amber R. Williams, 33, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Kevin A. Wilson, 54, of Las Vegas was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue for fugitive felon from another state.
--
Tristan G. Wilson, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Ninth and Silver streets for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.