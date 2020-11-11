 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 10, 2020
top story

Police Log: Nov. 10, 2020

Police

Nov. 10

Francisco J. Corral-Reyes, 40, of Sparks was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $939

Gerardo Delsado-Gonzalez, 37, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Front streets for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Michael D. Hansen, 60, of Spring Creek was arrested at 404 Smokey Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Edgar R. Robles, 20, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $790

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

