Police Log: Nov. 11, 2020
Police Log: Nov. 11, 2020

Police

Nov. 11

James C. Adams, 44, of Elko was arrested at 627 Elm St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,820

Daniel A. Batten, 35, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255

Juan A. Gonzalez de Jesus, 42, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Florence Way for driving with a suspended license, open container of alcohol in vehicle, possession of burglary tools, two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and attempted burglary. Bail: $15,600

Genevieve E. Kelly, 54, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for unlawful use of hands-free cellphone, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, driving without a driver’s license, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence. Bail: $3,685

Danial A. Kersey, 32, was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Florence Way for possession to sell a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed explosive, gun or dangerous weapon without a permit. Bail: $12,500

Michael A. May, 31, of Elko was arrested at 438 Spring Valley Parkway for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,5000

Christopher Meza, 19, of Elko was arrested at 588 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

