Police Log: Nov. 12, 2020

Nov. 12
Grace E. Brunner, 24, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,025
William Cantarero, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,245
Jeremy A. Cunningham, 39, was arrested at Pilot gas station in West Wendover for second-offense domestic battery and felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $205,000
Sterling A. Hill, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 100 Trescarte Ave. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,240
Sequoia T. Johnny, 37, of Elko was arrested on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
Brittany L. Martinez, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway on a felony warrant for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000
Christopher R. Morrison, 30, of Elko was arrested at 2788 N. Fifth St. on a warrant for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000
Harlon S. Stone Jr., 25, of Elko was arrested at 845 Juniper St. on a warrant for sexual assault against a child under 16 and four counts of lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child under 16. Bail: $580,000
This week's felony arrests:
Amber L. Stecher
Juvenal Cervantes Sanchez
David E. Beach
Efrain Ramirez
Javier A. Madriz
Jaymz T. Quintana
Jennifer Anderson
Jonathan C. Smart
Justin M. Mullis
Kara A. Taylor
Kena R. Molina
Kevin A. Wilson
Lindsey N. Bartorelli
Matthew R. Mierins
McKenzi J. Lay
Melissa D. Marchand
Rebecca Andrade
Rebecca Wriglesworth
Robert A. Miller
Roy E. Jones
William E. Miller
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
