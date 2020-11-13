 Skip to main content
Police Log: Nov. 12, 2020
Police Log: Nov. 12, 2020

Police

Nov. 12

Grace E. Brunner, 24, of Carlin was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,025

--

William Cantarero, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,245

--

Jeremy A. Cunningham, 39, was arrested at Pilot gas station in West Wendover for second-offense domestic battery and felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $205,000

--

Sterling A. Hill, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 100 Trescarte Ave. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,240

--

Sequoia T. Johnny, 37, of Elko was arrested on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500

--

Brittany L. Martinez, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway on a felony warrant for residential burglary. Bail: $20,000

--

Christopher R. Morrison, 30, of Elko was arrested at 2788 N. Fifth St. on a warrant for lewdness with a child under 14. Bail: $250,000

--

Harlon S. Stone Jr., 25, of Elko was arrested at 845 Juniper St. on a warrant for sexual assault against a child under 16 and four counts of lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child under 16. Bail: $580,000

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

