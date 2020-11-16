Police Log: Nov. 13, 2020

Nov. 13
Kennie R. Badeker, 21, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $445
Austin C. Brewer, 33, of Sparks was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a bench warrant. Bail: $3,567.99
Keondre E. Howard, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $375
Eliberto N. Rodriguez, 45, of Elko was arrested at Spruce Road and Meadow Ridge Drive for battery. Bail: $1,140
---
This week's felony arrests
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.