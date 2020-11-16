Police Log: Nov. 14, 2020

Nov. 14

Juana H. Garcia, 36, of Elko was arrested at 845 Juniper Street Apt. 2 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Elko was arrested at 169 Douglas Street on an NCJIS detainer. Bail: $470

Travis D. Naylor, 38 of Provo, Utah, was arrested at Walmart for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195

Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connollly Drive on one count of unlawful possession for sale of flunitrazepam GHB and a Schedule I or II controlled substances, two counts of possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,640

Anthony R. Turner, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Interstate 80 mile marker 361 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr. 20, of Carlin was arrested at Fifth and River streets for making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,495