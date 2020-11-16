Police Log: Nov. 14, 2020

Nov. 14
Juana H. Garcia, 36, of Elko was arrested at 845 Juniper Street Apt. 2 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Elko was arrested at 169 Douglas Street on an NCJIS detainer. Bail: $470
Travis D. Naylor, 38 of Provo, Utah, was arrested at Walmart for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195
Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connollly Drive on one count of unlawful possession for sale of flunitrazepam GHB and a Schedule I or II controlled substances, two counts of possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $20,640
Anthony R. Turner, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested on Interstate 80 mile marker 361 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605
Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr. 20, of Carlin was arrested at Fifth and River streets for making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $1,495
Stacey E. Wayne, 41, of Lamoille was arrested at State Route 227 and Lower Lamoille Road for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change and failure to drive on right half of the road. Bail: $1,370
Tamara L. Zimmerman, 55 of Lehi, Utah, was arrested at 100 Wendover Boulevard for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
